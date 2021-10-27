Preds swat away Sharks for second straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a night that saw the end of the Predators' 192-game sellout streak, Nashville was able to send those in attendance home happy.

The Preds scored a goal in each period en route to a 3-1 victory against San Jose.

Nashville took the lead early in the 1st Period behind a Matt Duchene power play goal and didn't look back.

Filip Forsberg doubled the lead midway through the 2nd Period to push the lead to 2-0.

Captain Roman Josi assisted on both goals bringing his assist tally to six already this season.

Timo Meier's goal for San Jose ended Juuse Saros' shutout attempt with eight minutes left in the game.

Mikael Granlund added an empty net goal to finish out the game.

The Preds will return to Bridgestone Arena this weekend, playing host to the New York Islanders before hitting the road for six straight games.

Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 Saturday afternoon.