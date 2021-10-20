Preds to face Lightning as NHL brings stadium series to Nissan Stadium in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Hockey League will bring its outdoor stadium series to Nashville in 2022.

NHL officials released more details of the game while in Nashville on Wednesday. The Nashville Predators will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says league is thrilled to bring an outdoor game to Nashville. Points out the city’s incredible showings from the 2016 All-Star Game and 2017 Stanley Cup Final. “Every time we come to Nashville we know it’s going to be special.” @NC5 pic.twitter.com/HESMQ6UjUP — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) October 20, 2021

The event will mark Nashville’s second outdoor game after the Preds played in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, which became the second-highest attended game in league history. More than 20,000 Predators fans traveled to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas for the game.