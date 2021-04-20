Preds use pair of bursts to beat Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a game in front of the most home fans Nashville has played in front of in more than year, the Preds didn't disappoint.

Nashville had two instances where they scored twice in the span of one minute and rode the wave to a 5-2 victory against Chicago.

The first spurt came with the game tied 1-1 in the 2nd Period. Calle Jarnkrok and Mattias Ekholm both scored 51 seconds apart to put the Preds up 3-1.

It happened again in the first minute of the 3rd Period. With the score 3-2, Tanner Jeannot and Luke Kunin both scored just 18 seconds apart to put Nashville up 5-2.

Matt Duchene scored the opening goal of the game for the Preds.

It was a game the Preds had to have to keep their playoff hopes going and a righting of the ship following back to back defeats.

Nashville heads to Chicago for games against the Blackhawks on Wednesday and Friday night.