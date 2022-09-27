Preds vs. Lightning preseason game moves to Nashville as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will now host the Tampa Bay Lightning for a preseason game on Thursday. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tampa, Florida, but due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, it will now be held at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m.

Preds season ticket holders can request up to four complimentary general admission tickets for the game.

Hurricane Ian entered the Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane with top sustained winds of 115 mph on Tuesday morning. It is expected to make landfall along the Florida west coast on Wednesday or Thursday. The highest risk is from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region.

Florida officials have ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate.