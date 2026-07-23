Prized Chattanooga high school RB commits to Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — University of Tennessee football got a big boost to its 2027 recruiting class on Wednesday as David Gabriel-Georges, a highly touted running back from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

Gabriel-Georges, who is ranked among the top players in the class of 2027, chose Tennessee over Ohio State, Georgia, and Ole Miss among others.

"I just feel that would be a great place for me and a great fit," Gabriel-Geores said after his announcement.

Gabriel-Georges, orginialy from Quebec, helped lead Baylor to a Division II AAA state championship in 2025. He ran for two touchdowns in the state championship game win over Brentwood Academy.