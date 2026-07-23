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Prized Chattanooga high school RB commits to Tennessee

Tennessee-Stadium Football
Wade Payne/AP
FILE - Tennessee players run onto the field at Neyland Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Texas A&amp;M Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Tennessee-Stadium Football
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CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — University of Tennessee football got a big boost to its 2027 recruiting class on Wednesday as David Gabriel-Georges, a highly touted running back from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

Gabriel-Georges, who is ranked among the top players in the class of 2027, chose Tennessee over Ohio State, Georgia, and Ole Miss among others.

"I just feel that would be a great place for me and a great fit," Gabriel-Geores said after his announcement.

Gabriel-Georges, orginialy from Quebec, helped lead Baylor to a Division II AAA state championship in 2025. He ran for two touchdowns in the state championship game win over Brentwood Academy.

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