NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Basketball fans get pumped! Professional women's basketball is heading to Nashville next year!

Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball is holding it's fourth championship season this winter at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The 24-game competition will run from February 5 through March 2, 2025.

While the 40-player roster is expected to be released at a later date, we can note that 29 of the 40 players have played in the WNBA!

Stay tuned for the schedule!