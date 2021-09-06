Watch
Sports

Actions

Pulisic returns as US held to 1-1 qualifying draw vs Canada

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
United States forwards Christian Pulisic (10) and Josh Sargent (9) leave the pitch following a 1-1 draw with Canada in a World Cup soccer qualifier Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
WCup Canada US Soccer
Posted at 6:13 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 07:14:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Nissan Stadium served as home field advantage for U.S. vs. Canada as the quest to get back to the World Cup next year in Qatar continues for the USMNT.

Just over 43,000 people were there for the match Sunday night.

The remade U.S. soccer team quickly got itself into trouble in World Cup qualifying, wasting Brenden Aaronson’s second-half goal when Cyle Larin scored to lift Canada into a 1-1 draw. U.S. star Christian Pulisic returned after missing Thursday’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test.

Pulisic was dynamic and injected creativity the Americans lacked on the road, contributing to the buildup leading to Aaronson’s goal in the 55th minute. But defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks were at fault for Larin’s goal in the 62nd.

There's still 12 more matches left to make it to the cup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap