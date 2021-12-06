Watch
Purdue to face Tennessee in Music City Bowl on December 30

WTVF
Nissan Stadium
Posted at 2:34 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 15:34:48-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Purdue and Tennessee will meet for just the second time in the Music City Bowl.

Purdue won the inaugural meeting 27-22 in the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl. The Boilermakers finished fourth in the Big Ten West but topped then-top-five Iowa and Michigan State. Quarterback Aiden O’Connell passed for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Tennessee won three of its final four games under first-year coach Josh Heupel to finish fourth in the SEC East. QB Hendon Hooker took over the starting job early in the season and ranked seventh among SEC passers with 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The 24th TransPerfect Music City Bowl will be televised nationally on ESPN on Wednesday, December 30 at 2 p.m.

For information on how to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
