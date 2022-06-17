Report: Preds close to being sold to former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam

Watch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators could soon be under new ownership.

Reports coming out late Thursday night say Nashville's ownership group are close to selling the team.

Sports business website Sportico is reporting the buyer is former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

The team's current ownership is lead by Herbert Fritch.

Sportico estimates the team is worth $680 million, making it the sixth lowest hockey team valuation in the NHL.

The team was bought for $175 million back in 2007.

