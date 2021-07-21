Watch
Report: Texas and Oklahoma aiming to join SEC

Michael Ainsworth/AP
Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) tries to stiff-arm Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown (6) after a reception during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The SEC's reign over college sports could receive another big shot in the arm.

The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday college sports powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma have reached out possibly join the Southeastern Conference.

It would be the first expansion of the conference since Missouri and Texas A&M joined in 2012.

Those schools also jumped from the Big XII to the SEC, just like Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly looking to do.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey replied "no comment on the speculation" when he was asked about the possible expansion during SEC media days this afternoon.

According to the Houston Chronicle, an announcement could come before this years football season gets underway, although any conference switch wouldn't take place immediately.

Any additions to the conference would need to be approved by a majority vote of current SEC members.

