Robertson’s overtime goal caps Stars’ 3-2 comeback over Predators for 8th straight win

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored 1:47 into overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night for their eighth straight win.

Nathan Bastian and Wyatt Johnston scored in regulation for the Stars, who trailed 2-0 after one period. Dallas has rallied from deficits to win each of its three games against Nashville this season — two after trailing 2-0.

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots in his first start since returning from the Milan-Cortina Olympics, where he was the backup for the gold medal-winning U.S. team. He's 7-0 in his last seven starts.

Dallas tied the team's longest winning streak, set March 16 to April 3, 2024. The Stars have won their last six home games and improved to 20-4-9 in one-goal games this season. They have the second-most wins in the NHL in one-goal games, behind only the New York Islanders (22-5-5).

Michael Bunting and Steven Stamkos each scored for the Predators in the opening period. Juuse Saros made 22 saves.

With the Predators leading 2-1, Bastian scored on a wrist shot 5:31 into the third period to tie it.

In overtime, Brady Skjei nearly gave Nashville the win but hit the post. Seconds later, Johnston circled the net and missed, but Miro Heiskanen got the loose puck in the left circle. He sent a pass through the crease to an open Robertson, who got enough of the puck to direct it in for the win.

Johnston got the Predators on the scoreboard in the second period with his 32nd goal and 20th on the power play — extending his single-season record since the franchise relocated to Dallas in 1993-94. He’s also two power-play goals shy of tying the overall franchise record set by Dino Ciccarelli in 1986-87.

Up next

Predators: Host Detroit on Monday.

Stars: Play at Vancouver on Monday night.