Ryan Tannehill will be out for Sunday match against Texans, first out since becoming Titans' QB1

John Amis/AP
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) works against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 15:12:32-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since taking over as QB1 for the Tennessee Titans, Ryan Tannehill will be out for Sunday's game.

This news comes just one week after setting a record for the most consecutive regular season starts with the Titans, having overtaken Steve McNair with 49.

Tannehill will be out due to an ankle sprain earned in last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and an additional "illness" designation was added to him by the team on Friday. On Saturday, he missed the Titans' walkthrough.

This means rookie Malik Willis will start for Tennessee in the team's match against the Houston Texans.

Tannehill will not travel with the team to Houston.

Backup quarterback Logan Woodside will be placed on the roster as a result, along with defensive lineman Larrell Murchison. Both will revert to the practice squad afterward.

The kickoff for the Titans and Texans game begins at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

