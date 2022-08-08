Watch Now
Scott Dixon makes IndyCar history following Music City Grand Prix victory

Mark Humphrey/AP
Scott Dixon, center, holds up his winner's trophy after the Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is second-place winner Scott McLaughlin, and at right is third-place winner Alex Palou. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 6:03 AM, Aug 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)  — Scott Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar's all-time win list with a victory Sunday in the messy Music City Grand Prix.

The win at the weather-delayed Nashville street circuit pulled him within reach of a record-tying seventh series championship.

He won for the 53rd time of his career to break a tie with Andretti for second in the all-time column.

More important, Dixon jumped to second in the points standings and trails series leader Will Power by six points with three races remaining.

One more title would tie him with A.J. Foyt with a record seven championships

