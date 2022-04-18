Scotty Pippen Jr. to hire agent, enter 2022 NBA Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scotty Pippen Jr.'s time on West End has come to a close.

Vanderbilt's leading scorer announced on Twitter Monday afternoon he was leaving the Commodores to enter the NBA Draft.

Pippen is also signing with an agent which erases any chance of returning to school.

In a letter posted to social media, Pippen says in part "To the City of Nashville, thank you for making me feel at home. This community has helped shape me into the person and player I am today, and I'm forever grateful for that."

The junior shooting guard also thanked the Vanderbilt basketball coaching staff and fan base.

Pippen averaged more than 20 points a game in both his sophomore and junior seasons.