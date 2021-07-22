Seattle Kraken select Preds' Jarnkrok in expansion draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Calle Jarnkrok is on the move from Nashville to Seattle.

The newly-founded Seattle Kraken selected Jarnkrok during their expansion draft Wednesday night.

Jarnkrok scored 94 goals during his eight seasons in Smashville.

Nashville also put up Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene as possibilities to be drafted, but the Kraken went with the more fiscally responsible choice in Jarnkrok.

The Kraken selected a member from every NHL franchise to help fill out their roster. The will play in the NHL's Pacific Division.