SEC Media Day kicks off in Nashville for the first time ever! Here's what's in store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year again! SEC Media Day is finally here, but for the first time ever the event will be held in Music City.

Here's what you can expect:

Below is a list of the participants who will make their rounds from July 17th to the 20th at the Nashville Grand Hyatt.

Monday, July 17

LSU

Head Coach Brian Kelly, Quarterback Jayden Daniels, Running Back Josh Williams and Defensive Tackle Mekhi Wingo

Missouri

Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Defensive Back Kris Abrams-Draine, Offensive Lineman Javon Foster and Defensive Lineman Darius Robinson

Texas A&M

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, Defensive Lineman Fadil Diggs, Defensive Lineman McKinnley Jackson and Wide Receiver Ainias Smith

Tuesday, July 18

Auburn

Head Coach Hugh Freeze, Defensive End Landon Jackson, Quarterback KJ Jefferson and Running Back Raheim Sanders

Georgia

Head Coach Kirby Smart, Tight End Brock Bowers, Defensive Back Kamari Lassiter and Offensive Lineman Sedrick Van Pran

Mississippi State

Head Coach Zach Arnett, Defensive Tackle Jaden Crumedy, Running Back Jo'quavious Marks and Quarterback Will Rogers

Vanderbilt

Head Coach Clark Lea, Linebacker Ethan Barr, Safety Jaylen Mahoney and Wide Receiver Will Sheppard

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama

Head Coach Nick Saban, Offensive Lineman JC Latham, Defensive Back Kool-Aid McKinstry and Linebacker Dallas Turner

Arkansas

Head Coach Sam Pittman, Defensive End Landon Jackson, Quarterback KJ Jefferson and Running Back Raheim Sanders

Florida

Head Coach Billy Napier, Offensive Lineman Kingsley Eguakun, Defensive Back Jason Marshall Jr. and Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall

Kentucky

Head Coach Mark Stoops, Offensive Lineman Eli Cox, Defensive Lineman Octavious Oxendine and Linebacker J.J. Weaver

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss

Head Coach Lane Kiffin, Defensive End Cedric Johnson, Running Back Quinshon Judkins and Cornerback Deantre Prince

South Carolina

Head Coach Shane Beamer, Defensive Lineman Tonka Hemingway, Punter Kai Kroeger and Quarterback Spencer Rattler

Tennessee

Head Coach Josh Heupel, Quarterback Joe Milton III, Defensive Lineman Omari Thomas and Tight End Jacob Warren

The SEC Kickoff will also bring a free concert on Lower Broadway on the 18th.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and will also be a special part of SEC Nation on ESPN2 and the SEC Network at 6 p.m.

Grammy-nominated band Midland will hit the stage at around 7 p.m.!

The concert stage will be located near Fourth and Broadway and is completely free to the public.