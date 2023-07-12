SEC Media Day kicks off in Nashville for the first time ever! Here's what's in store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year again! SEC Media Day is finally here, but for the first time ever the event will be held in Music City.
Here's what you can expect:
Below is a list of the participants who will make their rounds from July 17th to the 20th at the Nashville Grand Hyatt.
Monday, July 17
LSU
Head Coach Brian Kelly, Quarterback Jayden Daniels, Running Back Josh Williams and Defensive Tackle Mekhi Wingo
Missouri
Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Defensive Back Kris Abrams-Draine, Offensive Lineman Javon Foster and Defensive Lineman Darius Robinson
Texas A&M
Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, Defensive Lineman Fadil Diggs, Defensive Lineman McKinnley Jackson and Wide Receiver Ainias Smith
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn
Head Coach Hugh Freeze, Defensive End Landon Jackson, Quarterback KJ Jefferson and Running Back Raheim Sanders
Georgia
Head Coach Kirby Smart, Tight End Brock Bowers, Defensive Back Kamari Lassiter and Offensive Lineman Sedrick Van Pran
Mississippi State
Head Coach Zach Arnett, Defensive Tackle Jaden Crumedy, Running Back Jo'quavious Marks and Quarterback Will Rogers
Vanderbilt
Head Coach Clark Lea, Linebacker Ethan Barr, Safety Jaylen Mahoney and Wide Receiver Will Sheppard
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama
Head Coach Nick Saban, Offensive Lineman JC Latham, Defensive Back Kool-Aid McKinstry and Linebacker Dallas Turner
Arkansas
Head Coach Sam Pittman, Defensive End Landon Jackson, Quarterback KJ Jefferson and Running Back Raheim Sanders
Florida
Head Coach Billy Napier, Offensive Lineman Kingsley Eguakun, Defensive Back Jason Marshall Jr. and Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall
Kentucky
Head Coach Mark Stoops, Offensive Lineman Eli Cox, Defensive Lineman Octavious Oxendine and Linebacker J.J. Weaver
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss
Head Coach Lane Kiffin, Defensive End Cedric Johnson, Running Back Quinshon Judkins and Cornerback Deantre Prince
South Carolina
Head Coach Shane Beamer, Defensive Lineman Tonka Hemingway, Punter Kai Kroeger and Quarterback Spencer Rattler
Tennessee
Head Coach Josh Heupel, Quarterback Joe Milton III, Defensive Lineman Omari Thomas and Tight End Jacob Warren
The SEC Kickoff will also bring a free concert on Lower Broadway on the 18th.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and will also be a special part of SEC Nation on ESPN2 and the SEC Network at 6 p.m.
Grammy-nominated band Midland will hit the stage at around 7 p.m.!
The concert stage will be located near Fourth and Broadway and is completely free to the public.