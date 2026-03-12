Shea Ralph, head coach of the Vanderbilt women's basketball team named ESPN's National Coach of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shea Ralph, head coach of the Vanderbilt women's basketball team has been named ESPN's National Coach of the Year. Ralph was also named The Athletic’s women’s basketball Coach of the Year.

Ralph took the team to their most successful regular season in school history in 2025-26. Their record was 27-3 overall and a 13-3 mark in SEC games. Vandy also went 16-0 at Memorial Gym this season, the first time in program history that the team went undefeated at home in a regular season.

Vanderbilt fell to No. 7 Ole Miss, 89-78, in the quarterfinals of the 2025-26 SEC Tournament. The Commodores now wait for Selection Sunday to find out their 2026 NCAA Tournament draw. The Selection Sunday show airs on March 15.