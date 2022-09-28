Stubhub: Preds ticket sales triple compared to 2021 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are the top trending team in the country according to Stubhub.

The online ticket site says ticket sales have nearly tripled compared to the 2021 season.

According to Stubhub, the most in-demand game in Smashville is their April 1 matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

A March 26 tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs is the second highest selling game so far.

The Preds season gets underway October 7 against the San Jose in the Czech Republic as part of the NHL's Global Series.