Suspect in crash that killed NFL player was in US illegally, had been deported twice

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 43°
LO: 34°
HI: 43°
LO: 34°
HI: 43°
LO: 34°
INDIANAPOLIS -- The suspect in a crash that killed two people, including an Indianapolis Colts player, early Sunday morning is in the United States illegally, police say.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, along I-70 near Holt Road in Indianapolis.
According to a release from Indiana State Police, Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was the passenger in an Uber vehicle when he got sick. The driver, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, pulled over on I-70 to help him.
Both men were outside the car when a black Ford F-150 drove into the shoulder and struck the car. Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspected driver of the F-150, Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, first fled the scene on foot but was caught. Police reported they believe he was intoxicated and driving without a license.
On Monday, ISP detectives learned that Orrego-Savala first gave police a false name. Orrego-Savala is a citizen of Guatemala by birth, not Mexico as Marion County Jail records show. Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally, and has been previously deported in 2007 and 2009, police say.
Federal immigration officials have placed a hold on him.
Jackson, 26, played in all 16 games for the Colts in 2016. He started 8 games, recording 42 total tackles. He was injured for the 2017 season.
Current and former Colts teammates tweeted about Jackson's death, saying he was always happy and smiling.
EDWIN JACKSON | Photos: Edwin Jackson playing for the Indianapolis Colts | Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver in I-70 crash | High school teammate, friend remembers Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson: 'He just wanted to play' | Colts Nation pays tribute to Edwin Jackson after he was killed by a suspected drunk driver
Uber released the following statement about the incident:
“Like so many who are mourning, we are heartbroken by this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, the Colts, and the entire Indianapolis community.”
With a single tweet, pop star P!nk answered the question much of America was asking at the beginning of Super Bowl LII Sunday. It was a…
The suspect in a crash that killed two people, including an Indianapolis Colts player, early Sunday morning is in the United States…
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Jameis Winston, is going to be a Dad!
The game broke one record not just for the Super Bowl, but for any NFL game ever.
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history on Sunday, but several players have already…
The Department of Homeland Security documents critiquing the response to a simulated anthrax attack on Super Bowl Sunday were marked "For…