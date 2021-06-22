Watch
Tatum HR bests Leiter's 15 Ks in NC St.'s 1-0 win over Vandy

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
North Carolina State's Terrell Tatum, right center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series, Monday, June 21, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jun 21, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.

Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.

Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.

