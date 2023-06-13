Tennessee baseball heads back to College World Series for second time in three years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second time in three years, Tennessee baseball is spending June in Omaha.

UT burned the midnight oil playing into the Hattiesburg night and defeating Southern Miss 5-0 in a winner take all Super Regional matchup.

The game was delayed for hours while the teams waited for heavy rain to move through the area.

First pitch wasn't until after 9 p.m. CT and the game finished minutes shy of midnight.

Murfreesboro's Drew Beam pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven Southern Miss batters.

Chase Burns got the save and preserved the shutout in his two and two-thirds innings of relief.

Zane Denton broke the game open with the three-run home run in the fifth inning to push the UT lead to 4-0.

Maui Ahuna's solo home run in the seventh inning set the final score.

Tennessee will play familiar foe LSU in their first College World Series game Saturday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.