Tennessee becomes 10th state to have girls flag football as an officially-sanctioned varsity sport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has become to the tenth state to have girls flag football as an officially-sanctioned Tennessee high school varsity sport!

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) voted on Tuesday for approval in a unanimous decision. Varsity flag ffootball programs will be officially-sanctioned beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

In Spring 2022, the Tennessee Titans worked with the Williamson County Sports Conference to create the first interscholastic girls flag football league in the state.

Since then, they have launched in Metro Schools and Clarksville-Montgomery Schools as well.

"We are so grateful to TSSAA for today's decision and their support of our girls flag football programs over the past several years," said Burke Nihill, Titans President and CEO. "Girls flag football has emerged as one of the most competitive and exciting sports offered at the high school level, and has already impacted the lives of many young athletes with the rise of collegiate opportunities within the sport. We look forward to seeing its reach grow across the state as it becomes an officially-sanctioned sport."