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Tennessee football to honor Dolly Parton with helmet sticker for full season

UTK Dolly Sticker
Tennessee Football
UTK Dolly Sticker
Posted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The University of Tennessee football team will wear a sticker honoring Dolly Parton on the back of their helmets for the full 2026 season, the team announced Monday.

The sticker features a butterfly, a microphone, and Parton's signature.

"We'll be wearing a sticker patch on the back of our helmet to recognize her accomplishments, and everything that she's meant, and had an impact on Tennessee," head coach Josh Heupel said in a press conference on Monday.

The Volunteers open the season on Saturday at home against Furman. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

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