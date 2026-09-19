Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will look to remain undefeated Saturday night when they host Kennesaw State in their final nonconference game of the season.

The Vols enter the matchup 2-0 after beating Furman in their season opener and securing a win over Georgia Tech last week in Atlanta.

Kennesaw State enters the game 1-1 after opening the season with a win over West Georgia before falling short to Georgia State last week.

Tennessee is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and Saturday's game will be their last nonconference game before SEC play begins next week.

Kickoff for Saturday's game at Neyland Stadium is at 6:45 p.m.