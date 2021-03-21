Tennessee overcomes MTSU upset bid in 2nd half, wins 87-62

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee 87-62 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Raiders looked like they could pull off a shocker early on when they were tied with the Lady Vols at 39 at halftime.

But a bid to become the first No. 14 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game was worn down against Tennessee's size and length.

Anastasia Hayes led Middle Tennessee with 26 points.

Rae Burrell scored 22 for Tennessee and Jordan Walker had nine points and 14 rebounds.