Tennessee overcomes MTSU upset bid in 2nd half, wins 87-62

Lady Vols advance to 2nd Round of NCAA Tournament
Mike Carlson/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The official basketball of the 2008 NCAA tournament during NCAA West Regional first-round basketball game Friday March 21, 2008 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
NCAA Official Basketball
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 16:41:32-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee 87-62 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Raiders looked like they could pull off a shocker early on when they were tied with the Lady Vols at 39 at halftime.

But a bid to become the first No. 14 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game was worn down against Tennessee's size and length.

Anastasia Hayes led Middle Tennessee with 26 points.

Rae Burrell scored 22 for Tennessee and Jordan Walker had nine points and 14 rebounds.

