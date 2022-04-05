Tennessee State football to play at Notre Dame in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Football will travel to South Bend for a nationally televised game against college football powerhouse Notre Dame.

The game on September 2nd, 2023 will mark the first time the Fighting Irish has played a HBCU in football.

"TSU and Notre Dame are two iconic programs that have helped shape today's college athletics landscape," said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen.

The Tigers will also become the first Football Championship Subdivision team to play Notre Dame since the subdivision split happened in 2006.

A press conference formally announcing the match up is scheduled for Wednesday in South Bend.