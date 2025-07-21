Tennessee State University names Nolan Smith as new head men's basketball coach

Tennessee State University has named Nolan Smith as its new head men's basketball coach.

The national champion and former NBA player joins TSU following the 2024–25 season as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be named head coach at TSU," Smith said. "First and foremost, I'm ready to give my heart and energy to our players every single day as we prepare to win and proudly represent the university and the state. I'm excited to immerse myself in the TSU and Nashville community and contribute far beyond the court. I'm built for this challenge — and TSU is built to win. So let's win! Go Tigers!"

Prior to his time at Memphis, Smith served two seasons at the University of Louisville and six seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater, Duke University.

"If anyone is deserving of this position, it's Nolan," said Memphis head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway on Smith's hire. "He is prepared and ready for the job. Nolan's time at Memphis was short, but he made a huge impact on our program. I'm very confident he will do the same at TSU."

You can watch his full presser below