Tennessee Tech defeats #1 ranked Vols, snaps UT winning streak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Tech defeated Tennessee on the baseball diamond Tuesday night for their first win against a number one ranked team in school history.

The Golden Eagles took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning and held the potent Volunteer bats scoreless to pull the upset.

Carter Gannaway pitched five and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball in relief for TTU, striking out nine Vols in the process.

UT left nine runners on base in the contest.

The loss for UT snaps a 23-game winning streak. Their last defeat came back on March 4 against Texas.

Tennessee will look to continue their SEC win streak this weekend against Alabama.

Tennessee Tech will open up a three game set against Southeast Missouri beginning Thursday.