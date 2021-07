NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans fans may be disappointed that the two tone blue hasn't returned to the Super Bowl since the days of McNair and George, but one thing seems certain: they're not drowning their sorrows in drink.

A new survey from SportsHandle says that Titans fans tied with New England, consuming just three drinks per game. Only the 49ers drank less.

The top three? Cincinnati (5.2), Baltimore (4.7), and the Bills Mafia (4.5).