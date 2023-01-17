Tennessee Titans hire new general manager, sources reveal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans hired Ran Carthon as its next general manager, according to ESPN.

Carthon spent six seasons as the San Francisco 49ers Director of Pro Personnel. The team reached a Super Bowl and three NFC Championship games during that span. He previously worked for the Rams in the same role and as a scout for the Falcons. The 41-year-old has 15 years of experience.

The Titans parted ways with General Manager Jon Robinson in early December.

Losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple of weeks ago, the Titans ended the season on a losing streak.