Tennessee Titans hire new general manager, sources reveal

Vikings 49ers Football
Tony Avelar/AP
San Francisco 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon watches players warm up before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 18:42:53-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans hired Ran Carthon as its next general manager, according to ESPN.

Carthon spent six seasons as the San Francisco 49ers Director of Pro Personnel. The team reached a Super Bowl and three NFC Championship games during that span. He previously worked for the Rams in the same role and as a scout for the Falcons. The 41-year-old has 15 years of experience.

The Titans parted ways with General Manager Jon Robinson in early December.

Losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple of weeks ago, the Titans ended the season on a losing streak.

