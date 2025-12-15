Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons' home burglarized Sunday night

Eric Christian Smith/AP
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates the team's win against the Houston Texans after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a burglary at the home of Tennessee Titans player Jeffery Simmons who was away with the team this weekend as they took on San Francisco.

Video surveillance shows that the burglary occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when at least six suspects entered after smashing out window glass.

Police say multiple items were taken and that Simmons discovered the burglary when he arrived home from San Francisco early this morning and called police during the 1 a.m. hour.

No residents were home during the burglary.

