Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tennessee Titans sign wide receiver Tyler Lockett to one-year deal

Vikings Seahawks Football
Ben VanHouten/AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) face off during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 in Seattle. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 27-24. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Vikings Seahawks Football
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have a new addition ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft!

Free-agent wide receiver Tyler Lockett is signing a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $6 million with the Titans.

Lockett shared this news on social media Wednesday.

Lockett was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and spent ten seasons with the team before being released in March.

He recorded 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns in 161 games during his time with the Seahawks.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE