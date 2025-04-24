Tennessee Titans sign wide receiver Tyler Lockett to one-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have a new addition ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft!

Free-agent wide receiver Tyler Lockett is signing a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $6 million with the Titans.

Lockett shared this news on social media Wednesday.

I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan!! I’m super thankful and grateful Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory!! #Thankful #Grateful #GodGetsAllTheGlory — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) April 24, 2025

Lockett was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and spent ten seasons with the team before being released in March.

He recorded 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns in 161 games during his time with the Seahawks.