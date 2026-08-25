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Tennessee Titans unveil new 'Music City' uniforms for November game against Jacksonville

New gear available to purchase starting Sept. 1
The Tennessee Titans will showcase new uniforms, called "Music City" Rivalries, during their Week 10 home game on Nov. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans will showcase new uniforms, called "Music City" Rivalries, during their Week 10 home game on Nov. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Tennessee Titans will showcase new uniforms, called "Music City" Rivalries, during their Week 10 home game on Nov. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans unveiled new gear on Tuesday as the season gets set to kick off next month.

In a series of social media posts, the team said they will showcase the new uniforms, called "Music City" Rivalries, during their Week 10 home game on Nov. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The new swag features the words "Music City" across the chest, along with navy jerseys and pants and a six-string stripe down the side of the pants.

The team said the new merchandise will be available for fans to purchase starting Sept. 1 at shop.tennesseetitans.com and in the Titans Team Store at Nissan Stadium.

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