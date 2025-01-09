Tennessee Vols announce Mike Keith is their new voice on the Vol Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The longtime voice of the Tennessee Titans is now headed to Knoxville to become the voice of the Vol Network.

Mike Keith will slide into the role on the radio for Bob Kesling, who has been the main voice for the Big Orange since 1999. Kesling will retire in April after five decades of radio.

Keith just finished his 27th season as the voice of the Titans.

"When we discussed potential candidates, one name topped our list without question: bringing Mike and his family back to Rocky Top," said Danny White, Vols Athletic Director. "He is a true icon in the broadcasting industry, and we are excited to harness Mike's exceptional skill set to further elevate both the Vol Network and Tennessee Athletics in bold, innovative ways."

Keith is actually returning to Knoxville after attending school at the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network. He became WUTK's sports director on his third day on campus in Knoxville in 1986. Within months of that appointment, at only 19, Keith was hired by the legendary John Ward with the Vol Network.

"While it is very hard to say goodbye to the Tennessee Titans, it is not hard to say 'yes' to a return to the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network," said Keith. "Alicia Longworth laid out a very exciting plan for how I can assist the talented VFL Films content team. Steve Early has continued to make me feel a part of the Vol Network family since I left Knoxville in 1998 — it was like I never left. Everyone associated in this process has been very professional, very impressive and very kind. This continued a theme from a series of experiences that I have had over the last five years when dealing with anyone — athletics, University and Campus leadership, staff, faculty, students, etc. — from the University of Tennessee. Everyone is just top-notch, and I mean everyone. I am excited to join this entire team in hopes that I can add a solid contribution. It is great to be a Tennessee Volunteer, especially in 2025!"