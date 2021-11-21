Tennessee Vols become bowl eligible with South Alabama win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — During the first year of his tenure, head coach Josh Heupel led the Tennessee Volunteers to bowl eligibility this weekend.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tennessee to a 60-14 victory over South Alabama. The nonconference win gives the Vols six wins on the season.

The Jaguars (5-6) have one more try to reach that level under first-year coach Kane Wommack.

Hooker connected on 17 of 20 passes, with touchdowns going to Cedric Tillman (27 yards) and Princeton Fant (24). Jabari Small rushed for 73 yards and a pair of TDs.

