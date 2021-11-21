Watch
Sports

Actions

Tennessee Vols become bowl eligible with South Alabama win

items.[0].image.alt
Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) is congratulated by wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Alabama Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Cedric Tillman, JaVonta Payton
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 09:33:47-05

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — During the first year of his tenure, head coach Josh Heupel led the Tennessee Volunteers to bowl eligibility this weekend.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tennessee to a 60-14 victory over South Alabama. The nonconference win gives the Vols six wins on the season.

The Jaguars (5-6) have one more try to reach that level under first-year coach Kane Wommack.

Hooker connected on 17 of 20 passes, with touchdowns going to Cedric Tillman (27 yards) and Princeton Fant (24). Jabari Small rushed for 73 yards and a pair of TDs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap