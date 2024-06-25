Tennessee Vols win the baseball College World Series for their first title in over 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Top ranked Tennessee has become the first number one team to win the College World Series since 1999. The Vols faced Texas A&M in Game 3 of the championship series. They lost game one, came back with game two and officially took the title in game three, winning 6 to 5.

Tennessee got the scoring started in the first inning, with Christian Moore driving this pitch to left for a solo home run — and the Vols go up 1 to nothing. That's Moore's 34th of the year.

The Aggies tied it in the 3rd, but UT responded with 2 runs. Dean Curley with a single to left would bring home Hunter Ensley — and the Vols lead 3 to1.

Zander Seachrist was solid for the Big Orange on the hill. He got 7 strikeouts and allowed just one run in five and one third innings of play.

The Vols clung to a 3 to1 lead in the 7th — Dylan Dreiling with a deep shot to right. It just cleared the wall for a 2-run homer. He has hit a home run in every game of this championship series.

University of Tennessee lead 5 to 1.

The Aggies would rally late, trailing 6 to 5 in the bottom of the 9th, with Aaron Combs able to get the strikeout.

Tennessee gets the win 6 to 5 for their first title in over ten years.

THE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS ARE THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/uqtWmOAhlG — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 25, 2024