The NFL has officially announced it's choice for the 2026 NFL Draft

Posted at 10:32 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 11:34:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NFL has officially announced it's spot for the 2026 NFL Draft!

And the chosen city is...Pittsburgh!

The announcement was made Wednesday at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Nashville, following a review of Pittsburgh's bid proposal.

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we're thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh's economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026."

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay.

