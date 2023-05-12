Watch Now
Sports

Actions

"The Red Stallions, rawr" Titans enlist Broadway's best to try and guess team's schedule, it goes as expected

red stallions.JPG
Tennessee Titans
Titans go viral after funny schedule release video
red stallions.JPG
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 09:56:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans social media team deserves a raise after their schedule release video went viral.

All 32 teams released their schedule Thursday night, but it was the Titans' trip to Broadway for help that had the country talking.

Some guesses were close (Texan Texans), while others missed the mark in hilarious fashion (Lightning McQueen).

The Cowboys were a popular choice, even though the Titans don't play them this season.

Here's the full breakdown of what they guessed and what the teams actually are, enjoy:

St. Louis Rams (New Orleans Saints)
Lightning McQueen (Los Angeles Chargers)
Just the football logo (Cleveland Browns)
Boston Bobcats (Cincinnati Bengals)
Cowboys x2 (Indianapolis Colts)
Baltimore Orioles (Baltimore Ravens)
The Red Stallions, rawr (Atlanta Falcons)
49ers, 69ers, Stars? (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pirates from the Islands of the Carribean (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Chester Cheeto (Jacksonville Jaguars)
North Carolina Tigers (Carolina Panthers)
Atlanta Florida Dolphins (Miami Dolphins)
Texan Texans (Houston Texans)
Eagles from Pittsburgh (Seattle Seahawks)
Bulls? Patriots? (Houston Texans)
Actually does not exist (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great