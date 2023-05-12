"The Red Stallions, rawr" Titans enlist Broadway's best to try and guess team's schedule, it goes as expected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans social media team deserves a raise after their schedule release video went viral.

All 32 teams released their schedule Thursday night, but it was the Titans' trip to Broadway for help that had the country talking.

Some guesses were close (Texan Texans), while others missed the mark in hilarious fashion (Lightning McQueen).

The Cowboys were a popular choice, even though the Titans don't play them this season.

Here's the full breakdown of what they guessed and what the teams actually are, enjoy:

St. Louis Rams (New Orleans Saints)

Lightning McQueen (Los Angeles Chargers)

Just the football logo (Cleveland Browns)

Boston Bobcats (Cincinnati Bengals)

Cowboys x2 (Indianapolis Colts)

Baltimore Orioles (Baltimore Ravens)

The Red Stallions, rawr (Atlanta Falcons)

49ers, 69ers, Stars? (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pirates from the Islands of the Carribean (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Chester Cheeto (Jacksonville Jaguars)

North Carolina Tigers (Carolina Panthers)

Atlanta Florida Dolphins (Miami Dolphins)

Texan Texans (Houston Texans)

Eagles from Pittsburgh (Seattle Seahawks)

Bulls? Patriots? (Houston Texans)

Actually does not exist (Jacksonville Jaguars)

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023