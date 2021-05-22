There's No Place Like Home: Preds win Game 3 thriller in double overtime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The largest crowd to inhabit Smashville in more than year got treated to a roller coaster of emotions in Game 3 including some bonus hockey just for fun.

The Preds were able to get the 5-4 win in double overtime to pull the series back to 2-1.

Matt Duchene got the game winner after a great pass from Roman Josi.

The game ebbed and flowed with both teams taking leads throughout the first two periods.

Ryan Ellis struck first for the Preds within the first five minutes of play. Sebastian Aho answered 10 minutes later, but a gorgeous goal by Filip Forsberg with less than 30 seconds left gave the Preds a 2-1 lead.

Carolina came back strong in the 2nd Period, with Jordan Staal and Vincent Trocheck able to get the puck past Juuse Saros to give the Canes a 3-2 lead.

Mikael Granlund was able to finally convert a power play opportunity for Nashville to tie it up heading into the 3rd Period.

Ryan Johansen gave the Preds the early in the 3rd Period after he deflected a shot by Ryan Ellis past Alex Nedeljkovic.

Carolina tied the game with less than four minutes to play to send the game into overtime.

It was announced during the game this was the largest crowd to watch a NHL game this season.

The win keeps the series close and gives Nashville a chance to even it at two games Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. inside Bridgestone Arena.