Thomas scores twice and the Blues beat the Predators 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored twice, Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Friday night.

Joel Hofer made 26 saves for the Blues, and defenseman Cam Fowler added a goal and two assists.

Zack Bolduc, Philip Broberg and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis. Dylan Holloway had two assists.

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Mark Jankowski and Nick Blankenburg also scored.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots.

Thomas scored the first goal of the game and got another one on a power play at 15:10 of the third period off assists from Kyrou and Fowler to make it 6-4.

Parayko added an empty-netter.

St. Louis scored on its first two shots. Thomas got an unassisted goal 1:20 into the game when he picked off a pass by Gustav Nyquist and scored with a wrist shot. Bolduc then scored on a slap shot from the right circle at 2:47.