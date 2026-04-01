Titans add 4 free agents, including QB Hendon Hooker

The Tennessee Titans signed four free agents Wednesday with Hendon Hooker added to the quarterback group.

The Titans also signed running back Michael Carter and a pair of wide receivers in Lance McCutcheon and K.J. Osborn.

Tennessee already has Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 draft, as the starting quarterback. The Titans signed veteran Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, and Will Levis is going into his fourth season after spending 2025 on injured reserve recovering from shoulder surgery.

Hooker was a third-round pick by Detroit out of Tennessee in 2023 despite tearing an ACL in November 2022. That turned his rookie season essentially into a redshirt year. He appeared in three games in 2024 with Detroit and was 6 of 9 for 62 yards passing.

Detroit waived him in August 2025. He signed with Carolina's practice squad before being released Nov. 4. The Jets signed him to the practice squad in December.

Carter is another new addition with ties to new coach Robert Saleh. Carter was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2021 by the Jets during Saleh's first season as head coach with New York. He started five of 13 games for Arizona last season running 92 times for 333 yards with a touchdown.

The Titans are the fifth NFL team for Osborn, a fifth-round pick by Minnesota in 2020 who finished last season on Atlanta's practice squad. He has started 34 of 87 games, and Osborn has 165 catches for 1,902 yards with 16 TDs in his career.

Tennessee brought back McCutcheon, who spent some time on the roster last season. The wide receiver played 10 NFL games with one start with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and is still looking for his first career reception. He's also spent time with Houston, the Jets and Pittsburgh in his career.

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