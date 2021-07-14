Watch
Titans adding Phillips, Fisher, former GM Reese to ring of honor

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Mark Humphrey, James Kenney)
Bum Phillips, left, in 2011, Floyd Reese, center, in 2004, Jeff Fisher, right, in 2019.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:05:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bum Phillips and Jeff Fisher and former general manager Floyd Reese will be the newest members of the Tennessee Titans’ ring of honor.

The Titans announced the trio will be inducted this season. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk gave Fisher, Reese and Phillips’ family the news.

Strunk says each had a significant hand in the success of their eras and she's excited to recognize these men.

Phillips coached the then-Houston Oilers to back-to-back AFC championship games, while Fisher and Reese took the Titans to two AFC championship games and the team's lone Super Bowl.

