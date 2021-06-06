Titans agree to terms to acquire All-Pro WR Julio Jones via trade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons to trade for superstar wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday.

In exchange for Jones, the Titans will send Atlanta a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. The Falcons will send along with Jones, a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.

Several Titans players expressed their interest in the All-Pro wideout via social media in attempt to win the Julio Jones sweepstakes after it was made public that Jones requested a trade from the Falcons.

Jones will join an already loaded Titans offense which includes the reigning offensive player of the year and 2,000 plus yard running back Derrick Henry along with ascending star wide receiver AJ Brown.

While Titans fans have a lot to be excited about in gaining a future hall-of-famer who has several great years left in him, he'll come with a steep price tag of $15.3 million.

The Titans will likely need to move some players and money around since they currently have just under $4 million in cap space, but with a player this special it will be well worth it.