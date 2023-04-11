Titans, All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons agree to contract extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pillar of the Tennessee Titans defense is staying in Nashville.

The Titans announced they have come to terms on a long term contract extension for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons has been a defensive leader for the team since he was drafted in 2019.

Simmons has racked up 21 sacks and 196 tackles during his four-year career.

The signing of Simmons will be a relief to new Titans General Manager Ran Carthon.

Simmons was only under contract for this upcoming season and could've tested the waters of free agency.

