Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Titans, All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons agree to contract extension

Titans Texans Football
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Titans Texans Football
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 11:09:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pillar of the Tennessee Titans defense is staying in Nashville.

The Titans announced they have come to terms on a long term contract extension for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons has been a defensive leader for the team since he was drafted in 2019.

Simmons has racked up 21 sacks and 196 tackles during his four-year career.

The signing of Simmons will be a relief to new Titans General Manager Ran Carthon.

Simmons was only under contract for this upcoming season and could've tested the waters of free agency.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap