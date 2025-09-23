Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Titans coach Brian Callahan handing over play-calling duties to QB coach

Colts Titans Football
George Walker IV/AP
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan talks with quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Colts Titans Football
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans coach Brian Callahan has announced he's handing over play-calling duties to QB coach Bo Hardegree per the NFL Network.

“I think this is one of the best things for us at the moment to help me do a better job as a head coach and be more present, available for the football team and less involved in just the day-to-day minutiae of getting ready to call a game," Callahan said per Associated Press. "I think it's going to be positive for us.”

Callahan is 3-17 as a head coach.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.