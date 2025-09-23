Titans coach Brian Callahan handing over play-calling duties to QB coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans coach Brian Callahan has announced he's handing over play-calling duties to QB coach Bo Hardegree per the NFL Network.

“I think this is one of the best things for us at the moment to help me do a better job as a head coach and be more present, available for the football team and less involved in just the day-to-day minutiae of getting ready to call a game," Callahan said per Associated Press. "I think it's going to be positive for us.”

Callahan is 3-17 as a head coach.