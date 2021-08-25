Titans contribute $50k to Waverly flood relief, offer high school football team chance to play at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they are donating $50,000 to flood relief in Waverly along with offering up Nissan Stadium to the high school football team for a couple games this season.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill made the announcement during the team's kickoff luncheon.

The organization are working to make Nissan Stadium available to the high school football team for one or two games this season.

Nihill also said the organization is working with the Waverly Tigers program to provide football equipment along with a washer and dryer.

Waverly's facilities were decimated by last weekend's flooding.

More information is expected to be released by the Titans.