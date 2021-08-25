Watch
Sports

Actions

Titans contribute $50k to Waverly flood relief, offer high school football team chance to play at Nissan Stadium

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Catastrophic flooding on August 21, 2021, left behind devastating damage in the Humphreys County community.
waverly flooding damage august 2021
Posted at 3:28 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:45:46-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they are donating $50,000 to flood relief in Waverly along with offering up Nissan Stadium to the high school football team for a couple games this season.

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill made the announcement during the team's kickoff luncheon.

The organization are working to make Nissan Stadium available to the high school football team for one or two games this season.

Nihill also said the organization is working with the Waverly Tigers program to provide football equipment along with a washer and dryer.

Waverly's facilities were decimated by last weekend's flooding.

More information is expected to be released by the Titans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap