Titans' COVID outbreak up to 4; Vrabel got antibody therapy

Jason Behnken/AP
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Aug 24, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have ramped up precautions at their team headquarters with their COVID-19 outbreak growing to four.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he is feeling almost non-symptomatic after receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor’s advice. Vrabel remains in quarantine at his home.

He missed practices Monday and Tuesday and took part in meetings via Zoom. The Titans wore masks coming out of the team facility Tuesday with a staffer handing out masks to players on their way back inside after practice.

Linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after practice.

