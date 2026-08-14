Titans DB Nazeeh Johnson suspended 6 games for performance-enhancing substances violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans defensive back Nazeeh Johnson has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2026 regular season for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.

Johnson can continue participating in preseason practices and games. His suspension begins Aug. 30, and he will be eligible for reinstatement Monday, Oct. 19.

The Titans signed Johnson in late July after he spent the previous four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson was selected by Kansas City in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. From 2022 through 2025, he appeared in 29 games with six starts, recording 66 tackles, three passes defensed and three tackles for loss. He played primarily on special teams.

The 5-foot-10, 199-pound defensive back was also part of two Super Bowl championship teams with the Chiefs.

Johnson played college football at Marshall, where he was a four-year starter.