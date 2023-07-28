Titans development grant provides new helmets for Hunters Lane High football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's almost football time in Tennessee! Whether you root for the Titans, Tennessee, or your old high school...seeing your team storm the field on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday is something special.

Hunters Lane High School in north Nashville is gearing up for its first game.

But, they have brand new gear for when they hit the gridiron, and it's all thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Titans.

The Warriors' summer practice is well underway and the team is excited that they're going to feel safer and look sharper this season. The Warriors are preparing for battle in this practice. But, to be ready for war come fall you have to have the right equipment for the fight on the football field.

For the man who oversees this program, "it was almost like winning the lottery." Even before the season, Head Coach William Thomas has a victory -- brand new helmets. Coach Thomas says the new Riddell Speed Flex is safe, modern and sleek.

"It's a little trendy, the kids like the way it looks as well," Thomas said. The team had a say in the scheme. "Picking out that shade of blue was important to them."

There are practical benefits too, like better head protection, but also more streamlined and simple.

"We don't have to worry about keeping up with chin straps," he added. "Some of ‘em still try to rip ‘em off!”

But that’s these new Riddell’s are getting used in practice.

“Gotta get them used to a quality helmet,” Coach Thomas said. "We just have to make sure that this is properly adjusted and tightened."

Coach inspects each helmet on his defensive line. Thomas says a lot of their old helmets 10 year warranties were set to expire. But, they aren't cheap.

"From about 225 to 250 [dollars].” Times how many players? “About 50 players," Thomas said.

Their money mostly comes from gate sales during the season and donations. That’s until the Titans came calling. The Titans Football Development Grant offers up to $5,000 offered from the “two-toned blue” to schools in need across the state of Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and northern Alabama.

"Sometimes I’m still intimidated because it’s the Titans -- it’s an NFL team -- you see them on ESPN but, you know, it’s a sense of family there as well," he added.

A family that supports each other.

That extends all the way to Vol Country, where the Warriors got to visit. 30 players competed at University of Tennessee facilities for a 7-on-7 tournament and linemen camp.

"The grant actually helped us regarding the transportation to get to Knoxville in a comfortable fashion," he said.

And with that practice, and after the end of summer practices. Once the final touches are applied, their opponents better be prepared. Thanks to the Titans, the Warriors will be ready for battle on their first game, August 18th! That’s because, even outside of the Titans, outside of the Titans Football Development Grant given out, the organization often sends free gear to high school programs. Coach Thomas displays cleats, undershirts, socks and more.

The grant process is closed for now. But, if you want to know more about this grant opportunity, The Official Site of the Tennessee Titans