Titans draft Liberty QB Malik Willis in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) sets up to pass against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 22:44:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans looked to the future by selecting Liberty QB Malik Willis in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis was projected to go in the 1st Round by many draft analysts, but slipped to the Titans at pick 86.

Ryan Tannehill's future with the Titans is called into question with the pick.

Tannehill can be let go of by the team next season with a cap penalty.

The rest of the evening for the Titans was about shoring up positions of need.

The Titans took Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary with the 35th pick in the 2nd Round and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere with the 69th pick in the 3rd Round.

